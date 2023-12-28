PM Modi's arrival in Rammay Ayodhya will be unforgettable: CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday gave instructions to make all arrangements to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the religious city of Ayodhya on December 30 an "unforgettable event."

In a virtual meeting with the local administration, including senior state government ministers Surya Pratap Shahi and Dayashankar Singh and Mayor Ayodhya, the Chief Minister reviewed the preparations for the program and gave the necessary guidelines. Major guidelines were given by the Chief Minister in the meeting.

"The arrival of the respected Prime Minister in the religious city of Ayodhya on the farewell of the year 2023 will be the beginning of a 'new era of development' in Ayodhya.

On this occasion, the country is not only going to get the gift of a new international airport, but Ayodhya will also get the gift of projects worth thousands of crores," CM Yogi said.

He further said that there should be good arrangements for security and cleanliness on the route fixed for the Prime Minister's roadshow. "May the entire Ayodhya be filled with Rammay. Decorate local monasteries and temples. Get a grand archway prepared. There should be interesting presentations by cultural groups at various places," he added.

CM Yogi said that Ayodhya residents are also eager to welcome the Prime Minister. "The Prime Minister is to be greeted by sages and saints by showering flowers. Communicate with them. This road show is for the public, hence public sentiments should be respected," he said.

"This visit of the Prime Minister to Ayodhya will be a gift of projects worth thousands of crores to Ayodhya. This event is very important, in view of this, all necessary preparations should be completed on time by the local administration with the cooperation of the government," UP CM said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will also address a public meeting on this special occasion.

"In view of the possibility of 1.5 to 2 lakh common citizens from nearby districts coming to the public meeting, all preparations should be made and adequate parking arrangements should be made on the major roads connecting Ayodhya and basic facilities for the citizens coming to the public meeting. Focus on crowd management," he added.

Emphasizing the adequate arrangements for parking of vehicles, CM Yogi said, "At public meeting places and other important places, adequate public facilities should also be arranged near those parking places." He further said that the security protocol of the Prime Minister should be strictly followed.

"This function is big. There will be public participation in large numbers. Therefore, there should be strong security arrangements. There should also be aerial surveillance. Apart from uniformed security personnel, police should also be deployed in plain clothes," he added.

CM Yogi noted that there should be no jam anywhere on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur road. "Implement traffic management strategy by communicating with the administration of nearby districts. There should be no jam anywhere on Lucknow-Gorakhpur road. Give timely publicity about diversion," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand railway station and airport being built in Ayodhya on December 30.

The Prime Minister will also oversee the preparations done in Ayodhya for the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024.