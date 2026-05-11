PM Modi's appeal on fuel savings an admission of failure, will rattle markets: Akhilesh

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister questioned how the country would achieve the goal of becoming a "five trillion dollar economy" if the government was forced to impose several restrictions.

"So many restrictions are being imposed, then how will the much-publicised 'five trillion dollar economy' become a reality? It appears the BJP government has completely lost control," he said.

Claiming that the rupee was weakening sharply against the dollar, Yadav alleged that the BJP government's economic management had collapsed.

"The dollar is touching the sky while the Indian rupee is sinking deeper," he said.

Referring to the government's appeal to avoid unnecessary purchases, including gold, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said such advice should be directed at BJP leaders instead of common people.