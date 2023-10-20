Begin typing your search...

PM Modi wishes former Kerala CM Achuthanandan on 100th birthday

The Alappuzha-born leader is the only living Keralite among the 32 members who had left the CPI national council in 1964 to form the CPI(M).

ByIANSIANS|20 Oct 2023 2:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-20 14:45:13.0  )
X

PM Narendra Modi wish former Kerala chief minister and veteran CPI (M) leader V.S Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday (Photo: Twitter)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished former Kerala chief minister and veteran CPI (M) leader V.S Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday.

"Greetings to former Kerala CM Shri V.S Achuthanandan Ji on the special occasion of his 100th birthday. He has been working for the people of Kerala for decades," Modi posted on X.

"I recall my interactions with him, particularly when we both were serving as chief ministers of our respective states. May he lead a long and healthy life," Modi said further.

The Alappuzha-born leader is the only living Keralite among the 32 members who had left the CPI national council in 1964 to form the CPI(M).

He was sworn in as the chief minister at the age of 82, thus becoming the oldest chief minister of Kerala.

Narendra ModiKerala chief ministerCPI(M) leaderV.S AchuthanandanAchuthanandan 100th birthdayCPIKerala
IANS

    Most Read

