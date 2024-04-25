"PM Modi will free Telangana of corruption," says Amit Shah

SIDDIPET: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured the people of Telangana that if Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister for a third term, he will free the state of corruption.

Addressing a public rally in Siddipet, Amit Shah accused Congress of making Telangana the "ATM".

"Congress has made Telangana its 'ATM'. Congress and TRS share a great bond, and looting Telangana is their common goal. Make Modi Ji the Prime Minister again, and he will save you from the corrupt clutches of these parties," he said.

He further said that the BJP would end the Muslim reservation if his party came to power again at the Centre after winning the Lok Sabha elections.

"The BJP has decided to celebrate September 17 as the Hyderabad Liberation Day every year. Once voted to power, BJP has decided to end the Muslim reservation imposed by BRS and Congress, and will instead provide the same to SCs, STs, and OBCs. The holistic development of Telangana can only happen when the BJP government will be formed at the Centre," he said.

Amit Shah further said that in the last 10 years, the BJP-led government has brought unprecedented transformation in the country.

"During the last 10 years, we brought unprecedented transformation in the country. On the other hand, Congress and TRS have always remained busy with loot and corruption...these parties never cared for you... Notably, the leaders of these parties even got upset over the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," he said.

He further urged the people to press the button of the BJP symbol 'Lotus'.

"Telangana can prosper only when the BJP Government is at the helm. Press the 'Lotus' button, choose Modi Ji, and see development coming!" he added.

"The enthusiasm of Telangana's people is a testimony to their resolve to make Modi Ji the Prime Minister of India again. I urge all of you to bless us with 12 seats in Telangana. Ensure 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar!'" he said.

He said the people of Telangana have decided to elect BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana will be held on May 13.

In the 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats, Bharatiya Janata Party four, Congress three and AIMIM one seat.