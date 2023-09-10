PM Modi welcomes Sunak, Trudeau, other G20 leaders at Rajghat

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed G20 leaders and other heads of international organisations as they arrived at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday morning. United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Spain’s Vice-President Nadia Calvino, Minister of Economy of United Mexican States, Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez and others arrived here to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and to also lay a wreath.

PM Modi welcomed the leaders with a Khadi shawl with a cut out of Gandhi Ashram in the backdrop.

All the visiting leaders will also attend a live performance before summit events begin. Later on, the leaders will plant tree saplings at Rajghat and leave for the third session of the G20 summit ‘One Future’ at Bharat Mandapam.

Visuals from Rajghat showed the venue decorated with colourful flowers as the leaders reached there.

Security has also been stepped up in parts of the national capital in view of the G20 Summit.

Necessary arrangements were also made so as to keep the traffic smooth.

"Traffic Alert: Controlled Zone 2 has been implemented and consequently buses will not operate on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan. Buses will operate on the remaining stretch of Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi," tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.

The theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future." Notably, India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year.