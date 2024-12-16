PM Modi urges Sri Lankan President Disanayaka to fulfil aspirations of Tamil community

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka India's expectation from Colombo to fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil community in the island nation and conduct the provincial council elections.

The issue figured prominently in the wide-ranging talks between Modi and Disanayaka, a day after the Sri Lankan leader arrived in Delhi.

The Tamil community in Sri Lanka has been demanding the implementation of the 13th amendment of the Sri Lankan Constitution that provides for devolution of power to it.

The 13th amendment was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.

"We also talked about reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka. President Disanayaka apprised me of his inclusive perspective," Modi said in his media statement.

"We hope that the Sri Lankan government shall fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil people. And that they shall fulfil their commitment towards fully implementing the constitution of Sri Lanka and conducting the provincial council elections," he said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said PM Modi urged Disanayaka for "full and effective" implementation of the Sri Lankan Constitution for meaningful devolution of power.

The two leaders also deliberated on the vexed fishermen issue.

"We also spoke at length about the issues related to the livelihood of our fishermen. We both agreed that we must adopt a humanitarian approach towards this matter," Modi said.

In his remarks to the media, Disanayaka did not specifically mention the Tamil issue but said his government will ensure welfare of all communities.

The Sri Lankan leader also referred to his party's victory in the electoral battle in the island nation.

"The message expressed by the people of Sri Lanka paved the way for a new culture to emerge. The people in the North, South, West and East -- they all placed their faith in us," he said.

"The people in all parts of the country who belong to all communities and all creeds, religions have voted for us. Diversity is a cornerstone of democracy. I know that, I have understood that," he said.

At a media briefing, Misri said PM Modi urged Disanayaka for "full and effective" implementation of the Sri Lankan Constitution.

The foreign secretary said Modi reaffirmed India's continued commitment to support Sri Lanka in its economic stabilisation efforts.

"He further assured President Disanayaka that India's approach would be investment-based and grant-oriented to reduce the debt burden on Sri Lanka and to assist them in generating economic opportunities that are long-term and sustainable," Misri said.

On the fishermen issue, Misri said there was extensive discussion on it.

Both sides agreed that it must be dealt with a humanitarian approach and the use of force must be avoided in all circumstances.

In their talks, Modi and Disanayaka acknowledged that bilateral ties had deepened over the years and contributed significantly to the socio-economic development of Sri Lanka.

Underscoring the potential for further cooperation, both leaders affirmed their commitment to progress the relationship to a mutually beneficial comprehensive partnership for the well-being of the peoples of the two countries.