PM Modi urges productive Parliament session, hopes discussions are conducted with logic

"I believe where there are facts, there is no need for chaos. If your logic and facts are strong, there is no need to raise your voice. Every voice should find an opportunity to be heard. That is the role of Parliament. I urge all parliamentarians to participate in the proceedings wholeheartedly," he said.

Referring to the West Asia conflict, the prime minister said countries like India, which are dependent on others for energy, have faced a major crisis.

"Numerous obstacles and crises have arisen in every sector, such as petrol, diesel, LPG, fertilizer. Despite that, India has remained the fastest-growing major economy in the world with 7.7 per cent growth. This has been indicative of India's strength," he said.

Modi said in the last one month, the country has achieved a lot of accomplishments for which the people of the country can be proud.