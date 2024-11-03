PM Modi urges people to participate in Bhasha Gaurav Saptah to honour Assamese language

NEW DELHI: Bhasha Gaurav Saptah, a week-long celebration to celebrate the recent recognition of Assamese as a classical language by the Centre and honour the state's rich linguistic diversity commenced at Guwahati's Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Assamese people outside Assam to participate in the celebration. In a post on X PM Modi said, "Bhasha Gaurav Saptah is a noteworthy effort, highlighting people's enthusiasm on Assamese being conferred Classical Language status.

My best wishes. May the programmes planned over the week deepen the connect between people and Assamese culture. I also urge Assamese people outside Assam to participate."

The festival will continue till November 9. Earlier in a post on X Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Bhasha Gaurav Saptah, a week-long celebration of Assam's rich linguistic heritage and the conferring of Classical Language status to Assamese, begins today.

This week, people from various linguistic groups will celebrate their languages and commit themselves to preserving it." Assam Cabinet headed by CM Sarma decided to celebrate Bhasha Gaurav Saptah (language pride week) from November 3 to November 9, 2024, to honour the Assamese language and its recent status as a classical language approved by the Union Cabinet.