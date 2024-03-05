PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 19,600 Cr at Chandikhole

ODISHA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated, and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Chandikhole, Odisha. The projects relate to sectors including Oil and Gas, Railways, roads, transport and highways, and Atomic Energy.

The projects include the inauguration of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited Mono Ethylene Glycol project in Paradip Refinery which will further help in reducing India's import dependency, the Prime Minister's office said.

In order to boost road infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation four laning of Singhara to Binjabahal Section of NH-49; four laning of Binjabahal to Tileibani Section of NH-49; four laning of Balasore-Jharpokharia Section of NH-18 and four laning of Tangi-Bhubaneswar Section of NH-16.

He also laid the foundation stone for eight laning of Chandikhole - Paradip Section at Chandikhole.

Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation, 162 km Bansapani - Daitari - Tomka - Jakhapura Rail Line. "It will not only enhance the existing traffic facility's capacity but also facilitate efficient transportation of Iron and Manganese ore from Keonjhar District to the nearest ports and steel plants, significantly contributing to regional economic growth," PMO in a release said.

The inauguration of CONCOR Container Depot in Kalinga Nagar was also done with an aim to boost domestic and international trade.

The foundation stone was also laid for the Electric Loco Periodical Overhauling Workshop at Narla, the Wagon Periodical Overhauling Workshop at Kantabanji, and the upgradation and augmentation of maintenance facilities at Baghuapal, the statement said.