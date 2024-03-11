PM Modi to witness demonstration by Namo Drone Didis today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Sashakt Nari Viksit Bharat programme while also witnessing agricultural drone demonstrations conducted by Namo Drone Didis at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in the national capital on Monday. According to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Namo Drone Didis from 10 different locations across the country will participate in the drone demonstration simultaneously.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will also hand over drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis. The Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives are integral to his vision of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas.

According to the release, Prime Minister Modi will felicitate Lakhpati Didis, who have achieved success with the support of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission and are supporting and motivating members of other self-help groups. PM Modi will also disburse around Rs 8,000 crore in bank loans to Self Help Groups (SHGs) at subsidised interest rates through Bank Linkage Camps set up by banks in each district, it added.

Further, as per the release, Prime Minister Modi will also disburse about Rs 2,000 crore in Capitalization Support Fund to SHGs. The NaMo Drone Didi Initiative aims to empower rural women by training them to become drone pilots for agricultural purposes. The initiative aims to equip 15,000 women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with agricultural drones to assist in tasks such as crop monitoring, spraying fertilisers and sowing seeds.