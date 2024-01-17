PM Modi to visit TN on a three-day visit to inaugurate the 'Khelo India Youth Games 2024'

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on January 19 on a three-day visit to inaugurate the 'Khelo India Youth Games 2024' at Nehru Indoor stadium in the city.

The inauguration ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games 2024 is scheduled at 6 pm on January 19, Friday and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving at the Chennai airport by 4.55 pm.

According to the Prime Minister's itinerary, He will be at Nehru Indoor stadium from 5.50 pm to 7.45 pm.

After attending the inaugural ceremony, Modi will be staying in Raj Bhavan, Guindy.

Then on January 20, Saturday, PM Modi will be departing to Tiruchirappalli at 10.25 am to have darshan at Srirangam Shri Ranganatha Swamy temple at around 12 pm.

After that, the PM will leave for Rameshwaram to have darshan at Shri Ramanathaswamy temple.

Modi will be staying at Shri Ramakrishna Mutt at Rameshwaram on Saturday night and then on Sunday, January 21 Modi will have darshan at Shri Kothandaramaswamy temple and leave for Madurai then take a flight to the National Capital.

Ahead of PM's visit to Tamil Nadu, SPG Commandos had held a meeting with officials of the state government and central agencies about the security arrangements.

SDAT to provide special tickets to spectators

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) on Wednesday announced that it will provide special tickets for spectators to watch the sixth Khelo India Youth Games 2023 across all the four cities (Chennai, Trichy, Madurai and Coimbatore).

"Sports enthusiasts, general public or whoever want to watch live action of the Khelo India Youth Games will have to download the TNSPORTS app and register their details through www.sdat.tn.gov.in website. They can select the venue, game and date of the competition to register and download the tickets. These tickets will have to be shown at the venue on mobile phones or spectators can print them before coming to watch the games, " a release from SDAT read.

The Khelo India Youth Games will be played from January 19 to 31 with 6,000 sportspersons competing for honours in 26 sports discipline.

More than 1,000 referees and 1,200 volunteers will be involved.

It may be recalled that in July, 2023 Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chennai and participated in the inauguration of Chess Olympiad.