PM Modi to visit Jamshedpur on September 15

JAMSHEDPUR: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda reviewed the preparations for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jamshedpur.

The PM is going to announce various schemes for the people of Jharkhand during, he added.

"PM Narendra Modi is coming to Jamshedpur and from here he will address the common people while announcing several schemes for the people of this region. The railway programme which will happen is for inaugurating the Vande Bharat train .

The train is designed keeping in mind the comfortability of passengers and to reduce travel time," Arjun Munda said.

The BJP leader also said that apart from Vande Bharat's inauguration, several other rural development schemes across the country will also be inaugurated, "Several schemes for rural development for the whole country will also be inaugurated during the visit. Schemes for housing will be inaugurated. The government's aim is to make sure the welfare schemes reach the people properly, so for that a big step will be taken in the Jamshedpur program."

"Wherever the Prime Minister goes, the people in that region also want to hear the PM. So for that, he will come to the ground and address the crowd," Munda added.

The BJP leader reviewed the preparations being made at Regal ground earlier today for the arrival of the PM.

"Reviewed the preparations being made at Regal Ground for the arrival of the Prime Minister in Jamshedpur on 15th September. The PM will inaugurate many railways and lay the foundation stone of projects on that day and will address a public meeting," said the BJP leader in a post on X.

On Sunday, Union Minister and BJP Jharkhand in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan also visited Ranchi. During a meeting with reporters, he mentioned the upcoming visit of the PM and that the party will take out six Parivartan Yatras. "...We will take out six Parivartan Yatras in Jharkhand. Our local prominent leaders as well as senior leaders will also participate.

The Prime Minister will visit Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on 15th (September). Along with the gift of Vande Bharat Train, the Prime Minister will deposit the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the accounts of 1,13,195 poor people of Jharkhand," Chouhan told reporters.