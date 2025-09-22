PM Modi to visit Arunachal on Monday, unveil infra projects worth Rs 5,000cr

ITANAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, during which he will unveil infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore.

The PM is scheduled to arrive at the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi around 9 am, after which he will fly to the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on a helicopter, officials said.

He will then travel to Indira Gandhi Park, where he will unveil the development projects and address a rally.

Modi will lay the foundation stones for the Tato-I and Heo hydropower projects, both of which will be developed on the Yarjep River in the Shi Yomi district.

The Tato-I project, with a capacity of 186 mw, will be developed jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) at Rs 1,750 crore.

It is expected to generate around 802 million units of electricity annually.

The 240-mw Heo project will also be developed by the state government and NEEPCO at Rs 1,939 crore. It is expected to produce 1,000 million units of electricity each year.

Modi will virtually inaugurate a convention centre in Tawang, built under the PM-DevINE scheme at Rs 145.37 crore. With a capacity to host over 1,500 people, it will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region, officials said.

The PM will launch several other infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore, catering to various sectors, including connectivity, health and fire safety, they said.

These initiatives are expected to catalyse economic activity, improve quality of life, and enhance connectivity in the region, they added.

Governor KT Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, and Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia are expected to attend the event.

Security has been strengthened in the city for the PM's visit, officials said.

From Arunachal, Modi will travel to Tripura to attend official functions there.