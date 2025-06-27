PM Modi to undertake 5-nation visit from July 2-9

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five-nation tour beginning July 2 to participate in the BRICS Summit in Brazil and expand India's ties with several key nations of the Global South.

Besides Brazil, Modi will visit Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia during the eight-day trip, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In the first leg of the visit, Modi will undertake a visit to Ghana from July 2 to 3.

This will be the prime minister's first ever bilateral visit to Ghana. It will be the first prime ministerial visit from India to Ghana in three decades.

During the visit, Modi will hold talks with the president of Ghana to review the strong bilateral partnership and discuss further avenues to enhance it through economic, energy, and defence collaboration, the MEA said.

From Ghana, Modi will travel to Trinidad and Tobago on a two-day visit from July 3 to 4.

It will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country since 1999.

During the visit, Modi will hold talks with President of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. He is also expected to address a joint session of the parliament of the island nation.

The visit of the prime minister to Trinidad and Tobago will impart fresh impetus to the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries, the MEA said.

In the third leg of his visit, Modi will visit Argentina from July 4 to 5.

The prime minister will hold wide-ranging talks with President Javier Milei to further enhance India-Argentina partnership in key areas including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, according to the MEA.

"The bilateral visit of the prime minister will further deepen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Argentina," it said in a statement.

In the fourth leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Brazil at the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The prime minister will visit Brazil from July 5 to 8, 2025 to attend the 17th BRICS summit followed by a state visit.

This will be Modi's fourth visit to Brazil as the prime minister.

The 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro.

"During the summit, the prime minister will exchange views on key global issues including reform of global governance, peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, economic and financial matters," the MEA said.

Modi is also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

For the state visit to Brazil, Modi will travel to Brasilia where he will hold bilateral discussions with President Lula on the broadening of the strategic partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health and people to people linkages, the MEA said.

In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia.

This will be the third ever prime ministerial visit from India to Namibia.

During his visit, Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

He is also expected to deliver an address at the Parliament of Namibia.

"The visit of the prime minister is a reiteration of India's multi-faceted and deep-rooted historical ties with Namibia," the MEA said.