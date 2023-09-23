PM Modi to lay foundation stone of International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi today

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday afternoon. The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spent Rs 121 crores on land acquisition for the construction of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi. Moreover, the BCCI will spend Rs 330 crores on the stadium's construction.

The thematic architecture of this stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped floodlights, ghat steps-based seating, and Bilvipatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade. The stadium will have a capacity of 30,000 spectators. Later, at around 3.15 pm, the Prime Minister will reach Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre and will participate in the closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav 2023.

During his visit to his Parliamentary constituency, PM Modi will also dedicate to Nation 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya built across Uttar Pradesh. With an aim to further enhance access to quality education, 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya across Uttar Pradesh, built at a cost of about Rs 1115 crores, have been started exclusively for children of labourers, construction workers and orphans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with an aim to provide quality education and help in holistic development of Children.

Each school is constructed in an area of 10-15 acres with classrooms, sports ground, recreational areas, a mini auditorium, hostel complex, mess and residential flats for staff. These residential schools intend to eventually accommodate 1000 students each.