PM Modi to lay foundation stone for development in Telangana

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for the development of 21 Amrit Bharat Railway stations at a cost of Rs 894 crores in Telangana on August 6.

According to a government release, a total of 39 Amrit Bharat stations have been identified under the Amrit Bharat station scheme in Telangana and the foundation stone for 21 stations will be laid in Phase-1 at a cost of Rs 894 crore.

These stations include Adilabad, Basar, Begumpet, Bhadrachalam Road, Gadwal, Hafizpeta, Hi-tech city, Huppuguda, Hyderabad, Jadcherla, Jangaon, Kacheguda, Kamareddi, Karimnagar, Kazipet Jn, Khammam, Lingampalli, Madhira, Mahabubabad, Mahbubnagar, Malakpet, Malkajgiri, Manchiryal, Medchal, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Secunderabad, Shadnagar, Sri Bala Brahmeswara Jogulamba, Tandur, Umdanagar, Vikarabad, Warangal, Yadadri, Yakutpura, Zahirabad.

Apart from these railway stations, Prime Minister has already laid the foundation stone for Secunderabad Railway Station at a cost of Rs 715 core and Cherlapally Railway Station is also being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 221 crore. The Government of India through the Ministry of Railways has conceived of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

The scheme envisages the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach. It involves the preparation of Master Plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, Executive Lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc. keeping in view the necessity at each station.

The scheme also envisages improvement of the building, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, ‘Roof Plazas’ as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres at the station in the long term.

Through the Amrit Bharat Stations scheme focus on the modernization of railway stations, facilities for the comfort of passengers, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi etc has been given priority.