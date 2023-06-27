PM Modi to launch 'mera booth-sabse majboot' campaign in poll-bound MP today

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in the city on Tuesday where he will launch the 'mera booth-sabse majboot' campaign of the BJP.

After arriving here, the Prime Minister will flag-off five Vande Bharat Express trains -- physically and virtually.

The campaign is to be kick-started in view of the Assembly elections in five states, including three in Hindi speaking states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan later this year.

"In Bhopal at 11:15 am 'Mera booth, sabse strong' program, you will get the privilege of interacting with lakhs of loyal BJP workers. This opportunity will further strengthen his resolve for developed India", PM Modi's social media message read.

As per the MP BJP president V. D. Sharma, 3000 best booth workers selected from different states will be engaging in a dialogue with PM Modi at Bhopal's Motilal Nehru stadium, while around 10 lakh booth workers across the country will be connected virtually.

During his speech, PM Modi will give a mantra on how to make their booth stronger.

As BJP's national head, J. P. Nadda arrived Bhopal on Monday and held interaction with booth workers from different states for physical attendance for - 'mera booth-sabse majboot' programme.

While addressing the booth workers, Nadda has said that they (booth workers) have been working relentlessly for the two months.

"After getting a message from PM Modi, you all would be tasked to take forward his messages to each household and tell the people what kind of development India has witnessed in the past nine years. We all are proud to have such a strong leader - Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

'Mera booth-sabse majboot' is being seen as a crucial programme for the state as the elections are slated for later this year and the party is reeling under a huge anti-incumbency.

"It is a golden opportunity for MP BJP workers that PM Modi will be addressing booth workers in Bhopal. Out of 80 booth workers across the country, 40 lakh have been enrolled from Madhya Pradesh," MP party head V. D. Sharma added.