PM Modi to launch India's first Regional Rapid Transit System today

GHAZIABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor at Sahibabad RapidX Station, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday at around 11:15 AM, said officials.

He will also flag off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, marking the launch of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in India.

At around 12 Noon, the Prime Minister will preside over a public programme in Sahibabad where he will address the gathering on the occasion of the launch of RRTS in the country. Further, he will also dedicate to the nation two stretches of east east-west corridor of Bengaluru Metro.

The 17 Km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor that will be inaugurated, will connect Sahibabad to 'Duhai Depot' with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai on the way. The foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by the Prime Minister on 8th March 2019.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision to transform regional connectivity in the country through the construction of new world-class transport infrastructure, the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project is being developed, said officials.

RRTS is a new rail-based, semi-high-speed, high-frequency commuter transit system. With a design speed of 180 Kmph, RRTS is a transformational, regional development initiative, which is designed to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes, which can go up to a frequency of every 5 minutes as per requirement.

A total of eight RRTS corridors have been identified to be developed in NCR (National Capital Region), out of which three corridors have been prioritised to be implemented in Phase-I including Delhi - Ghaziabad - Meerut Corridor; Delhi - Gurugram - SNB - Alwar Corridor; and Delhi - Panipat Corridor. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS being developed at a cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore, and will connect Delhi to Meerut in less than an hour of travel time going through the urban centres of Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar.

RRTS being developed in the country, is a state-of-the-art regional mobility solution and is comparable to the best in the world.

It will provide safe, reliable and modern intercity commuting solutions in the country. In line with PM GatiShakti's National Master Plan, the RRTS network will have extensive multi-modal integration with Railway stations, Metro stations, Bus services etc.

Such transformative regional mobility solutions will boost economic activity in the region; provide improved access to employment, education & healthcare opportunities; and help in the significant reduction of vehicular congestion & air pollution.