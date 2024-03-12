Begin typing your search...

PM Modi to interact with IIT Gandhinagar students on March 13

ByIANSIANS|12 March 2024 9:31 AM GMT
PM Narendra Modi (File photo)

GANDHINAGAR: Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) will host a virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13.

The virtual interaction will draw participation from over 500 IITGN students, faculty, staff, and several other higher educational institutions nationwide.

It will serve as a platform for the Prime Minister to outline the strategic significance, potential impacts, and envisioned progress of the semiconductor mission within India’s technological and educational landscapes.

After interacting with the Prime Minister, IITGN will conduct a preparatory workshop titled ‘The Relevance of Semiconductor Mission of India, and Opportunities for Academic Institutions’.

This session will have insights from personalities in the industry and academic sectors, setting the stage for a comprehensive understanding of the semiconductor mission.

Indian Institute of Technology GandhinagarPrime Minister Narendra ModiIndian semiconductor missionNation
