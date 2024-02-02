PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs. 11,599 crore in Guwahati on Feb 3-4

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on February 3-4 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives worth more than Rs 11,599 crore during a public programme in Guwahati, said the Assam government.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs. 11,599 crore in Guwahati.

Providing world-class amenities to people visiting pilgrimage sites has been a key focus area for the Prime Minister. In yet another step in this endeavour, one of the key projects for which the foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister includes Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor), which has been sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme. It will provide world-class amenities to pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya temple, stated Assam government.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for multiple road upgrade projects worth over Rs. 3400 crore, under which 43 roads, including 38 bridges, will be upgraded as part of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Corridor Connectivity. The Prime Minister will inaugurate two 4-laning projects, namely Dolabari to Jamuguri and Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur. These projects will help improve connectivity to Itanagar and boost the overall economic development of the region.

With a view to harnessing the tremendous sports potential of the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for projects to boost the sports infrastructure in the state. The projects include an international-standard sports stadium in Chandrapur and the upgrade of Nehru Stadium to a FIFA-standard football stadium.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of infrastructure of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Further, the foundation stone for development of a medical college in Karimganj will also be laid by him.

"Under PM-Divine, the Rs 498 crore project of Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana, Guwahati airport new terminal, will be completed in July this year. To connect the new airport terminal, a 6-lane road (Rs 358 crore) will be constructed. After the success of Asom Mala-1, under Asom Mala-2, 43 new roads with a cost of Rs 3446 crore were built, and the PM laid the foundation stone for these roads," said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"PM will lay the foundation stone for the Kaziranga Kuthori to Diphu 4-lane connecting road, which will cost Rs 300 crore. A multi-facility sports complex in Chandrapur will be laid the foundation stone by PM Modi. 5000 lakhpati Baideu (women) will be delegates of the state government in the public meeting of the PM Modi rally. There are 6 lakh women under 40 lakh women of SHGs in Assam who are lakhpati Baideu," added the Assam CM.