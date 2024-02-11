PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of stone for projects in MP today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Sunday afternoon where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth about Rs 7,300 crores. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), around 12:40 pm, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh.

"Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple initiatives that will benefit the significant tribal population of the region. Prime Minister will disburse monthly instalments of Aahar Anudan under Aahar Anudan Yojna to about two lakh women beneficiaries. Under this scheme, Rs 1,500 per month is provided for nutritious food to women of various especially backward tribes of Madhya Pradesh," the PMO said in a statement. Prime Minister Modi will also distribute 1.75 lakh adhikar abhilekh (record of rights) to beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA Scheme. "This will provide documentary evidence to people for the right to their land," PMO said.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi called his upcoming visit an important milestone in the development journey of Madhya Pradesh. "There will be the privilege of inauguration and foundation stone laying of many development projects in Jhabua at around 12:40 pm. During this period, tribal women beneficiaries will also get the opportunity to distribute the monthly instalment of food subsidy," PM Modi said. He will also transfer Rs 55.90 crores for 559 villages under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana and will lay the foundation stone of 'CM Rise School' in Jhabua.

"The school will integrate technology to provide modern facilities like smart classes, e-Library etc to students," PMO said. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of multiple projects that will strengthen the water supply and provisioning of drinking water in Madhya Pradesh.

According to PMO, the projects for which foundation stone will be laid include the 'Talavada Project' which is a drinking water supply scheme for more than one thousand villages of Dhar and Ratlam; and 14 urban water supply schemes under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, benefitting more than 50 thousand urban households across multiple districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate 'Nal Jal Yojna' for 50 Gram Panchayats of Jhabua, helping provide tap water to about 11,000 households. The release added that PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of multiple rail projects during the programme. "It will include the laying of foundation stone for the redevelopment of Ratlam railway station and Meghnagar railway station. These stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat station scheme.

The rail projects dedicated to the nation include projects for doubling of Indore- Dewas- Ujjain C cabin railway line; Itarsi- North - South grade separator with yard remodelling; and the third line connecting Barkhera- Budni-Itarsi," the release added. "These projects will help strengthen rail infrastructure and reduce travel time for both passenger and goods trains," the PMO said.

He will dedicate to the nation multiple road development projects worth more than Rs 3,275 crore in Madhya Pradesh including four-laning of Harda-Betul (Package-I) from km 0.00 to km 30.00 (Harda-Temagaon) of NH-47; Ujjain Dewas section of NH-752D; four-laning (16 km) of Indore-Gujarat MP Border section of NH-47 and four-laning of Chicholi-Betul (Package-III) Harda-Betul of NH-47; and Ujjain Jhalawar section of NH-552G.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of other development initiatives like waste dumpsite remediation, electric substation, among others.