PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with forces in Bastar that was once den of Naxals

"Heading to Bastar to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The prime minister said Bastar is an area where Naxalism once held sway but now, development is flourishing.

"I am going to salute our brave security personnel for their sacrifices, selfless service and unwavering devotion to the nation," he said.

The central armed police forces and personnel of the Chhattisgarh Police have been deployed in Bastar. They were deeply involved in the anti-Naxal operations.

On March 31 this year, the government had announced that the country was free from the menace of Naxalism after the elimination of many leaders and cadres and the surrender of hundreds of others.