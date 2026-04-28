PM Modi to attend 50 years of Sikkim's statehood ceremony, launch Rs 4,000 cr projects on Tuesday

GANGTOK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of 50 years of Sikkim's statehood and launch projects worth Rs 4,000 crore on Tuesday, officials said.
Modi, who is on a two-day tour of the Himalayan state, will also visit an orchidarium at the Swarnajayanti Maitri Manjari Park here at around 9.30 am, they said.
The park has been developed as a world-class orchid experience centre.
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the state capital and surrounding areas in view of Modi's visit, the officials said.
The Prime Minister will go to Paljor Stadium here to participate in the closing ceremony of Sikkim's 50th year of statehood, where he will launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore.
He will also address the gathering on the occasion, the officials said.
The projects span a wide range of sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, environment, tourism and agriculture, they said.
These projects are aimed at accelerating holistic and inclusive development in Sikkim.
The PM's visit marks an important milestone in the golden jubilee year of Sikkim's statehood and reflects the government's "continued commitment to the rapid and sustainable development of the Himalayan state", the officials said.
Modi led a mega roadshow in Gangtok on Monday evening after arriving in the state.
The PM was scheduled to address the year-long celebrations of 50 years of Sikkim's statehood at a function at Paljor Stadium on May 29 last year, but he could not reach the venue at the last minute due to inclement weather conditions.
However, he did address the gathering through video conferencing and had promised to visit Sikkim in future.