PM Modi to address launch program of 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Initiative'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will address the program that will mark the launch of the 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Initiative' at Surat, Gujarat. He will join the programme through video conferencing at around 12.30 pm today.

Emphasising the need to ensure water security, PM Modi said that the government is committed to fulfil this purpose through the means of water conservation.

In a social media post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Our government is committed to giving new strength to water security through water conservation. In this direction, I will get the opportunity to participate in the launch program of 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Initiative' in Surat, Gujarat through video conferencing today at around 12:30 pm."

The 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Initiative' is launched by the collaboration of Government of Gujarat and the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Under this programme, around 24,800 rainwater harvesting structures are made that will enrich rainwater harvesting and ensure long-term water sustainability across the state.

According to an official statement, "In furtherance to the PM's vision of water security, the initiative seeks to conserve water with strong emphasis on community partnership and ownership and is driven by a whole of society and whole of government approach.

Building on the success of the Jal Sanchay initiative led by the Government of Gujarat, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with the State Government, is launching the "Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari" initiative in Gujarat.

The Government of Gujarat has endeavoured to mobilise citizens, local bodies, industries and other stakeholders to ensure a water secure future.

The statement further added, "Under this programme approximately 24,800 rainwater harvesting structures across the State are being constructed with community partnership. These recharge structures will be instrumental in enhancing rainwater harvesting and ensuring long-term water sustainability."