PM Modi striving towards the ideal of 'Ram Rajya': Sarbananda Sonowal

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterway and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his remarks pertaining to the consecration event at the Grand Temple in Ayodhya and asked what steps had Congress taken for the construction of Ram Temple when it was in power. Sonowal told ANI that people are very happy over the January 22 event in Ayodhya.

"I am also a devotee of Ram and I am also feeling very happy because India is the country of Lord Ram, Bapuji (Mahatma Gandhi) had said that the system should in the country according to Ram Rajya and Prime Minister Narendra Modiji is working towards it and achieving success," he said.

Referring to the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram idol at the grand temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Sonowal said it is a "historic moment and people were waiting for it."

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled his promises.

Mahatma Gandhi said that the ancient ideal of the Ramayana is undoubtedly one of true democracy in which the meanest citizen could be sure of swift justice without an elaborate and costly procedure.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had earlier asked why the old idol of Lord Ram has not been consecrated.

"I don't need an invitation. Lord Ram is in our hearts... Where is the idol of Ram Lalla over which the conflict happened? Why has the old idol not been consecrated? Where is the new idol coming from, and what is the need for a new idol?" the Congress leader asked.