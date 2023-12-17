PM Modi stops convoy to give way to ambulance

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Varanasi.

The convoy, with security personnel holding on to the Prime Minister's vehicle, stopped on the side of a barricaded road while the ambulance sped away by its side.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his Parliamentary constituency where he will launch and inaugurate 37 projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal.

It includes projects on roads and bridges, health and education, police welfare, smart city and urban development projects, railways, and airports.

PM Modi will launch the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam later in the evening at the Namo Ghat.

At the event, he will flag off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express, which is to ply between Kanyakumari and Varanasi.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, last year, the Prime Minister's convoy halted on the main road in Gujarat to make way for an ambulance.

The incident occurred when PM Modi and officials were on their way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad.

PM Modi had also stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance after returning from a rally ground in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra.