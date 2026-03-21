PM Modi speaks to Iran President; stresses on freedom of navigation, ensuring shipping lanes open

In his telephonic conversation with the Iranian leader, Prime Minister Modi condemned the attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains, and reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.

"Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia," the prime minister said in a post on 'X'.

"Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains," he said.