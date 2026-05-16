PM Modi slams media report claiming govt planning tax on foreign travel; terms it 'totally false'

"This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this. There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel. We remain committed to improving 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living' for our people," Modi, who is currently on a five-nation tour, said in a post on X.

It is rare that the prime minister himself has denied a media report.

The report, quoting sources, claimed that the proposal to levy a cess or a tax or a surcharge on foreign travel is being discussed at the highest levels.