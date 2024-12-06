PM Modi sends delegation to Vatican to witness ordination of Kerala priest as cardinal

NEW DELHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared a high-level Indian delegation to witness the ordination of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad as a cardinal by the Pope at a function to be held in the Vatican City on Saturday, said former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The Indian delegation will be led by Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian and includes former Minister of State (MoS) Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajya Sabha MP Satam Singh Sandhu, BJP leaders Anil Antony, Anoop Antony and Tom Vadakkan. The delegation will leave for the Vatican on Friday.

Chandrashekhar said in a post on X on Thursday, "Kerala Priest George Koovakad To Become Cardinal In Vatican: Historic Moment for India."

"Tomorrow morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sending a delegation to Vatican City where Father George from Kerala will be ordained on December 7th. This is a proud moment for us countrymen and the Christian community," he told IANS.

It is the Cardinals who elect the Pope. And on Saturday Koovakad will become one among the 21 cardinals from across the world who will be elevated as a cardinal.

Koovakad, currently based in the Vatican has the responsibility of organizing the international travel schedule of Pope Francis. He joined the Vatican Diplomatic Service in 2006, after completing his formation at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.

Born on August 11, 1973, in the state capital city, Koovakad became a priest on July 24, 2004, and later pursued training for diplomatic service at the prestigious Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.

In 2006, he began his diplomatic career at the Apostolic Nunciature in Algeria.

He has served in Apostolic Nunciatures in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela.

Incidentally, in Kerala, there are three Churches which owe their allegiance to the Pope -- the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, the Latin Church and the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church.

The last time a Keralaite was elevated as a cardinal was way back in 2012 when the supreme head of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, Reverend Moran Mar Baselios Cleemis Catholicos was elevated as a cardinal.