PM Modi remembers Swami Vivekananda's address at World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago

Swami Vivekananda is best known for his ground-breaking speech in which he introduced Hinduism to America and the world, and upheld the ideals of social work and humanitarianism as the highest virtues.

"11th September 1893, Chicago. Swami Vivekananda's captivating address offered a glimpse of the civilisational ethos of India. His inspiring words still reverberate across the world," Modi said in a post on X.