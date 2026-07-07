PM Modi receives grand welcome in Jakarta ahead of talks with President Subianto

Also, Prime Minister Modi signed a guest book when he met President Subianto at the Istana Merdeka in Jakarta.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the visit marks a significant step in advancing the 'India–Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace in Jakarta," Jaiswal said in a post on X.

"The visit marks a significant step in advancing the India–Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for cooperation across priority sectors while reinforcing the deep trust, shared values and enduring friendship that bind the two countries," the post said.