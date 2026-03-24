PM Modi, President Trump discuss Middle-East crisis; focus on keeping Strait of Hormuz open for shipping

The call was initiated by the US president, a day after he extended Washington's deadline by five days for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia," Modi said on social media.

"India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability," he said.