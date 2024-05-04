PM Modi prays at Kanpur gurdwara along with CM Yogi

KANPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took some time off from his election campaign to offer prayers at Kanpur's Gumti Gurdwara along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Prayed at Gurdwara Sri Kirtangarh Sahib, Gumti, Kanpur. It is always special to come to a Gurdwara. The thoughts and ideals of the respected Sikh Gurus keep illuminating humanity and giving strength to millions," PM Modi posted on X.

After Delhi, Kanpur was worst hit by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The family members of several victims have severely criticised the Congress for not punishing the perpetrators of the attacks, while at the same time, praising PM Modi for providing a healing touch.

"We had lost all hope of getting justice but after PM Modi came to power in 2014, things moved quite fast. Many cases of Kanpur riots have been solved, the culprits have been put behind bars, and the victims have received Rs 5 lakh compensation," said Harjit Singh, a resident of Kanpur's Ashok Nagar who lost his father and uncle in the 1984 riots.

Last month, while addressing an election rally in Maharashtra's Nanded, PM Modi listed several significant initiatives that his government has undertaken for the welfare of the Sikhs, including bringing back Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan and facilitating the Kartarpur Corridor.

"We are guided by the principles of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Over the years, we have celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, and the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji," PM Modi said.