PM Modi praises educationalist Girija Amma’s patriotism collecting funds for soldiers’ aid

Reflecting on his conversation with her, PM Modi said he was deeply touched by her unwavering devotion to Mother India.

He also highlighted that the Hindu Vidyalaya network in Chennai recently celebrated its 50th anniversary and has made significant contributions to education and cultural heritage in the country. The Prime Minister extended heartfelt congratulations to Girija Amma, all associated with the institution, and especially the students who participated in the noble cause.

“Friends, in every village and every city across India, something inspiring is happening all the time,” he noted.