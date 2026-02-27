PM Modi playing temple vote politics, slams Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the Tiruparankundram Murugan Temple should be viewed in the larger context of the Bharatiya Janata Party's political strategy.
While welcoming the Prime Minister's visit to offer prayers, Thirumavalavan alleged that such visits were also part of the BJP's political tactics. According to him, the party sought to capitalise on the religious sentiments of the people for political gain and strengthen what he described as hate politics against minority communities.
Speaking to reporters, he said the PM's visit should not be seen merely as an act of worship but as an attempt to create an impression that he had deep affection for the Hindu community, thereby consolidating a political position against minorities. "Such strategies will not succeed in Tamil Nadu," he asserted, adding that similar attempts over the past quarter century had failed to yield results in the State.
Referring to the upcoming Assembly election, he said Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had already described it as an ideological battle between secular forces and those promoting communal politics. He expressed confidence that the people of Tamil Nadu, while holding personal religious beliefs, would not endorse divisive politics and would uphold the constitutional value of secularism.
On the Delhi excise policy case, Thirumavalavan welcomed the court verdict acquitting Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, stating that it vindicated allegations that central agencies were being misused against political opponents of the BJP. He said democratic forces should unite to expose and resist such tendencies.
Commenting on the political developments involving O Panneerselvam, he welcomed his decision to align once again with the Dravidian movement rather than with right-wing organisations, describing it as a move that preserved the legacy of leaders such as MGR and Jayalalithaa.