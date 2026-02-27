PM Modi playing temple vote politics, slams Thirumavalavan

While welcoming the Prime Minister's visit to offer prayers, Thirumavalavan alleged that such visits were also part of the BJP's political tactics. According to him, the party sought to capitalise on the religious sentiments of the people for political gain and strengthen what he described as hate politics against minority communities.



Speaking to reporters, he said the PM's visit should not be seen merely as an act of worship but as an attempt to create an impression that he had deep affection for the Hindu community, thereby consolidating a political position against minorities. "Such strategies will not succeed in Tamil Nadu," he asserted, adding that similar attempts over the past quarter century had failed to yield results in the State.