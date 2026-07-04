PM Modi pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda on death anniversary

"His spiritual messages will keep providing new energy and direction to the country in realising the resolve of building a developed India," he said.

Swami Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, was the founder of the Ramakrishna Mission.

He got international attention with his historic speech in 1893 at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago, where he propagated the ideals of social work and humanitarianism as the highest virtues.