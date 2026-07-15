PM Modi pays tributes to K Kamaraj

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to renowned Congress leader K Kamaraj on his birth anniversary, describing him as a stalwart of India's freedom movement and an exceptional public figure.
Kamaraj, a former chief minister of the then Madras province and president of the Indian National Congress, was born on July 15, 1903 and died on October 2, 1975.
"Remembering Thiru K. Kamaraj Ji on his birth anniversary. A stalwart of India's freedom movement and an exceptional public figure, he dedicated his life to nation-building. His unwavering commitment to areas like education, inclusive development and the welfare of the underprivileged continues to guide generations," Modi said in a post on X.