Modi also shared an audio clip of his paying tributes to Singh on earlier occasions.

ByPTIPTI|17 Jan 2024 5:17 AM GMT
PM Modi pays homage to Guru Gobind Singh
PM Modi (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary.

He said on X,"I pay homage to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Utsav and recall his courage as well as compassion. His life remains a source of strength for several people." Modi also shared an audio clip of his paying tributes to Singh on earlier occasions.

