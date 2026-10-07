PM Modi offers prayers at Delhi temple to mark completion of 25 years as head of govt

Modi has been continuously serving as head of government -- first as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently as prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections -- since October 7, 2001.

"Performed puja and offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple in New Delhi today. Prayed to Lord Shri Ganesha for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of all my family members across the country," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.