PM Modi must stop appeasing 'good friend' Trump; India must not sign trade pact as it stands: Congress

"The US promised to reduce tariffs on Indian exports from 25% to 18%. India promised to eliminate its tariffs or reduce them deeply on US agricultural commodities and industrial products and purchase up to USD 500 billion from the US over five years," he said.

Ramesh pointed out that on February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court of the US ruled that President Trump's reciprocal tariff strategy was illegal.

The very tariff concession that the US had offered India in the February 6, 2026, joint statement effectively disappeared overnight, he said.

"Within hours of the US Supreme Court ruling the US imposed a temporary 10% tariff on all its trading partners including India. The legal basis for this expires on July 24, 2026. There is considerable uncertainty on what will happen thereafter," Ramesh said.