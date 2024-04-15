"PM Modi must issue clarification on electoral bonds," says Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the electoral bond "scam" and said that the PM must issue a clarification. "If the electoral bonds scheme was made with good intentions, then why are facts coming out revealing otherwise? On one side they (BJP) are fighting corruption but on the other hand, they took a Rs 60 crore donation from Sharad Reddy who was arrested in the so-called liquor scam," he said.

He said the companies that are running in loss are giving crores in donations. He asked, "If it is not black money, then what is it?" "After the verdict from the Supreme Court came out, I feel that this scam is the biggest. PM must clarify this," he added.

He further pointed out that the Prime Minister must reply on how companies running in loss are donating money. "It is obviously black money," he added. In an interview with ANI, PM Modi accused the opposition parties of "spreading lies" over the electoral bonds scheme, which has been struck down by the Supreme Court, and said, "Everyone will regret it when there is an honest reflection".

PM Modi said the electoral bonds scheme was aimed at curbing black money in elections and said the opposition wants to run away after making allegations. He said of the 16 companies which gave donations after action by probe agencies, only 37 per cent of the amount went to the BJP and 63 per cent to opposition parties opposed to the BJP.

The Prime Minister said the country has been pushed towards "black money" in elections and everyone will regret it. In his first detailed reaction to the electoral bonds scheme, PM Modi, who has been on a hectic campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, said the scheme should also be viewed as a success story as it has allowed the trail to show who had made contributions to political parties through the scheme.

He also said there is a lot scope of for improvement in the scheme. "There has been a discussion in our country for a long time that (through) black money a dangerous game is there in elections. The play of black money in the country's elections ends, this discussion has been going on for a long time. Money is spent in elections; no one can deny this. My party also spends, all parties, and candidates spend and money has to be taken from people.

I wanted we try something, how can our elections be free from this black money, how can there be transparency? There was a pure thought in my mind. We were looking for a way. We found a small way, we never claimed that this was the absolute way," he said. He said there was debate in Parliament on the electoral bonds scheme when the relevant bill was passed and some of those who are now commenting on it had supported it