PM Modi meets vice president on Tamil new year

The vice president said he was happy to meet Modi at Uprashtrapati Bhawan and exchange greetings on Tamil Puthandu and Baisakhi.

"We prayed for a wonderful year ahead, with happiness, peace, and the well-being of all.

"We discussed how Tamil Puthandu showcases the wisdom of our ancestors and brings together tradition, family, spirituality, and a disciplined way of life," he posted on X.