PM Modi meets Ilaiyaraaja, hails him as 'trailblazer in every sense'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, and said he made history by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London a few days ago.

Modi said in a post on X, "Delighted to meet Rajya Sabha MP Thiru Ilaiyaraaja ji, a musical titan whose genius has a monumental impact on our music and culture. He is a trailblazer in every sense and he made history yet again by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London a few days ago."

Modi noted that his performance was accompanied by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

This momentous feat marks yet another chapter in his unparalleled musical journey -- one that continues to redefine excellence on a global scale, he added.