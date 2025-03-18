Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|18 March 2025 5:25 PM IST
    PM Modi meets Ilaiyaraaja, hails him as trailblazer in every sense
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajya Sabha MP and musician Ilaiyaraaja during a meeting (PTI)

    NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, and said he made history by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London a few days ago.

    Modi said in a post on X, "Delighted to meet Rajya Sabha MP Thiru Ilaiyaraaja ji, a musical titan whose genius has a monumental impact on our music and culture. He is a trailblazer in every sense and he made history yet again by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London a few days ago."

    Modi noted that his performance was accompanied by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

    This momentous feat marks yet another chapter in his unparalleled musical journey -- one that continues to redefine excellence on a global scale, he added.

    PM ModiIlaiyarajaaUnion governmentMaestro Ilaiyaraaja
    PTI

