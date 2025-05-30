Begin typing your search...

    PM Modi meets cricketing prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi

    The PM, who winded up a two-day tour of the state, shared on his X handle pictures of his meeting with Suryavanshi at the Patna airport.

    AuthorPTIPTI|30 May 2025 5:00 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-30 11:30:59  )
    PM Modi meets cricketing prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi
    X

    Vaibhav Suryavanshi and PM Narendra Modi (X/@narendramodi) 

    PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the cricketing prodigy from Bihar who recently became the youngest player to score an IPL century.

    The PM, who winded up a two-day tour of the state, shared on his X handle pictures of his meeting with Suryavanshi at the Patna airport.

    "At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," the Prime Minister wrote.

    Suryavanshi, who completed 14 years of age in March, hails from the north Bihar district of Samastipur.

    Narendra ModiPatna airportVaibhav Suryavanshi
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X