PM Modi likely to flag off country's first hydrogen train from Haryana's Jind on July 17

"As of now, we have received confirmation from the PMO that Prime Minister Modi will flag off the hydrogen train from Jind on July 17," a senior railway official said.

With two driving power cars and eight passenger coaches, the train has undergone extensive trials at speeds ranging from 75 kmph to 120 kmph over the past two-and-a-half months between Sonipat, Jind and New Delhi.

"Soon after the flag-off, its commercial run will begin. The train will cover 356 km daily by making two round trips of 89 km each between Jind and Sonipat. It has 682 seats and a total passenger capacity of 2,600," the official said.