PM Modi leaves for 2-day visit to Bhutan

The visit is part of the Indian government's emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.

ByPTIPTI|22 March 2024 2:28 AM GMT
PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on a two-day visit to Bhutan on Friday.

He is scheduled to return on Saturday.

He was earlier scheduled to leave on Thursday but the visit was postponed due to inclement weather conditions in the Himalayan nation.

