PM Modi lays foundation stone of multiple projects worth Rs 7,500 cr in Maharashtra

AHMEDNAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 7,500 crore across various sectors.

Meanwhile, earlier, PM Modi, maharashtra-chief-minister" Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar paid floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Shirdi.

PM Modi inaugurated the new Darshan Queue complex at Shirdi. It is a state-of-the-art modern mega building envisaged to provide comfortable waiting areas for the devotees.

It is equipped with several waiting halls with a cumulative seating capacity of more than ten thousand devotees. It has the provision of air-conditioned public amenities like cloakrooms, toilets, booking counters, prasad counters, information centre etc.

The foundation stone of this new Darshan Queue Complex was laid by the Prime Minister in October 2018, the Prime Minister's Office stated. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the left bank (85km) canal network of the Nilwande Dam. It will benefit 182 villages from 7 Tehsils (6 in Ahmednagar district and 1 from Nashik district) by facilitating pipe distribution networks of water.

The idea of Nilwande Dam was first conceived in 1970. It is being developed at a cost of about Rs 5177 crore, it stated. During the public programme, the Prime Minister also launched the 'Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana'.

The Yojna will benefit more than 86 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Maharashtra, by providing an additional amount of Rs 6000 per year to them.

The PM also inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects including Ayush Hospital at Ahmednagar Civil Hospital; Electrification of Kurduwadi-Latur Road railway section (186 Km); 3rd and 4th railway line connecting Jalgaon to Bhusaval (24.46 km); four laning of Sangli to Borgaon section of NH-166 (Package-I); Additional facilities at Manmad Terminal of Indian Oil corporation Limited.

Moreover, the PM laid the foundation stone of the Maternal and Child Health Wing at Ahmednagar Civil Hospital. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Goa to inaugurate the 37th National Games.