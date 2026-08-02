PM Modi launches 'Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan’, says drug-free youth crucial for Viksit Bharat

Launching the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' aimed at eradicating substance abuse among the youth, Modi said the campaign is not just for the youth, but also for their families, society and the entire country.

The prime minister launched the campaign virtually in the presence of a large number of youth, who described themselves as representatives of Gen-Z, days after large-scale protests by students demanding reforms in the public examination system rocked Delhi and other parts of the country.

The campaign aims to inspire youth to stay away from substance abuse and encourages them to become ambassadors of positive social change in their communities.