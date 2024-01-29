"PM Modi is afraid ahead of LS Polls": Misa Bharti as ED questions RJD Chief Lalu Yadav

PATNA: Misa Bharti, daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister and ex-union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre, saying that the actions by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against his father reflects that the central government is 'afraid' of him. The RJD leader also feared that probe agencies might arrest her father in the alleged land-for-job scam.

"He (Lalu) cannot eat himself, someone will have to feed him. We do not know whether he has eaten or not. No ED official is ready to speak...Since elections are near, the PM is scared and will do such things only. This government can (arrest) my father also, but what will they get by arresting a sick man," Misa said.

On Monday, Lalu arrived along with his daughter Misa Bharti, who is a co-accused in the case. Misa, earlier in the day alleged that she was prevented from entering the office of the Enforcement Directorate along with her ailing father, who had undergone a kidney transplant surgery and can't stand or sit on his own. "I was not allowed to enter with my father", Misa, surrounded by scores of RJD supporters, told reporters outside ED's office.

"People across the country know that Lalu ji is not well, he has undergone a kidney transplant, he is suffering from many diseases, and the biggest one is the age factor," Misa said after offering prayers at Shakti Dham Temple. However, later, she said that she was allowed to give medicines to her father Lalu. Apart from Misa, Lalu's other daughter Rohini Acharya, too, alleged that her sister was not allowed to enter the ED's office to accompany her father.

"Inhuman behaviour by ED officers shame on you and your master. Everyone knows father's condition, he can't walk without support, yet they pushed him inside the gate without his help.. even after requesting he did not let him go, either Misa Di or one of his assistants..pls help me," Rohini said in her social media post on X.

The alleged scam occurred when Lalu Yadav was Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. In lieu of getting them appointed in the Railways, Lalu Prasad Yadav allegedly got lands transferred owned by candidates and their family members in the names of his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti for sale consideration which was much lesser than the prevailing circle rates as well as the prevailing market rates.

The CBI filed the chargesheet in October last year, against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti, and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam.

According to the CBI, the people were first recruited as substitutes in Group D posts in the Railways and were regularised when their families made a land deal. The CBI is probing the allegations of taking land for a bribe in lieu of a job in the Railways. At the same time, ED is investigating the case of money laundering.

The CBI also filed a chargesheet in this case.Party leader Manoj Jha also took a swipe at the Centre and said that the actions of central agencies will go on till the next general elections are concluded. Speaking to ANI, the RJD leader alleged that the summon sent to Lalu Yadav was not the one by the ED, but by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"This is not an ED summon, but a BJP summon... This will go on till 2024, till then please do not call it ED summons... Why should we be scared?" he said.