"PM Modi is a symbol of Sanatan Dharma," says All India Hindu Mahasabha chief

NEW DELHI: All India Hindu Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a symbol of Sanatan Dharma adding that during the previous Congress-led UPA regime, a state level minister used to feel shy in going to Lord Ram Lalla's Ayodhya.

The head of All India Hindu Mahasabha said that the Prime Minister's visit to religious places is a message for those who indulged in politics of appeasement in the name of secularism.

"PM Modi is definitely a symbol of Sanatan today. The way he has awakened the self-respect of a Hindu is unique in itself. I remember when there was the UPA government, we used to approach the ruling government demanding a development package for the religious cities. But they used to ignore us," Swami Chakrapani said.

The statement of All India Hindu Mahasabha head came a day after PM Modi visited Ayodhya weeks ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in the temple town.

Chakrapani said, "Even a minister from some state-level used to feel shy in going to Ayodhya and having Darshan (there). But today the Prime Minister of the country goes and offers prayers before Ram Lalla. It definitely awakens the self-respect of Hindus around the world."

"PM Modi's visit to religious places is a big message for those people who, in the name of secularism, only worked to appease Muslims and humiliate Hindus," he added.

During a one-day visit to Ayodhya, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 46 projects worth Rs 15,700 crore. The events included the inauguration of Ayodhya Dham Junction, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, and the flagging off of 6 Vande Bharat and 2 Amrit Bharat trains.

"Modi's guarantee has so much power because Modi does what he says. Today, the country has faith in Modi's guarantee because Modi puts in all his efforts to fulfil the guarantees he gives. This city of Ayodhya is also a witness to this," PM Modi said.

"I am a devotee of every particle and person of India, I too am eagerly awaiting the day of Pran Pratishtha (consecration) at the upcoming Ram Temple," he added.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and both the Deputy CMs of the state welcomed and felicitated the Prime Minister by presenting him with the statue of Lord Ram Lalla.

Preparing the people of Ayodhya for innumerable visitors in the future, the Prime Minister reiterated his emphasis on cleanliness and asked them to make Ayodhya the "cleanest city of the country."

Simultaneously, the Prime Minister urged all pilgrimage sites and temples in the country to launch cleanliness campaigns from January 14 to January 22. He emphasized that Lord Ram belongs to the entire nation and asked that there be no litter around any of our temples or pilgrimage sites when he arrives.

As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be held over seven days, starting on January 16.

On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.